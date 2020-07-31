Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. records nearly 25,000 coronavirus deaths in July

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose by almost 25,000 in July and cases doubled in at least 18 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally, dealing a crushing blow to hopes of quickly reopening the economy. The United States has recorded nearly 1.8 million new cases in July out of its total 4.5 million infections, an increase of 66% with many states yet to report on Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:31 IST
U.S. records nearly 25,000 coronavirus deaths in July
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose by almost 25,000 in July and cases doubled in at least 18 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally, dealing a crushing blow to hopes of quickly reopening the economy.

The United States has recorded nearly 1.8 million new cases in July out of its total 4.5 million infections, an increase of 66% with many states yet to report on Friday. Deaths in July rose at least 19% to over 152,000 total. The biggest increases were in Florida, with over 300,000 new cases in July, followed by California and Texas with about 250,000 each. Those three states also saw cases double in June.

Cases also more than doubled in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, according to the tally. Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York had the lowest increases, with cases rising 7% or less.

The United States shattered single day global records in July by reporting over 77,000 new cases on July 16. During the month, 33 out of 50 states had one-day record increases in cases and 19 set records for how much deaths rose in 24 hours, according to a Reuters tally. After a rapid acceleration in cases, the outbreak appears to be stabilizing in Arizona, Florida and Texas. Health officials are now concerned the outbreak has migrated to the Midwest from summer travel. (Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters interactive graphic)

The news that more states could be hard hit by the virus comes a day after the U.S. gross domestic product collapsed at a 32.9% annualized rate last quarter, the nation's worst economic performance since the Great Depression.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Pandemic at the disco: the COVID outbreak that began in a French bar

The Hacienda bar in this French seaside resort was heaving with Saturday night revelers a crowd of people, beer glasses, and smartphones in hand, moving to the sounds of pop and hip-hop music as red and blue strobe lights flashed.The scenes...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump as Big Tech booms during pandemic

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped nearly 1 on Friday as tech titans Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook managed to deliver impressive quarterly earnings despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has crushed the wider U.S. economy.Apple Inc s...

Philippines extends coronavirus curbs as infections hit record for second day

The Philippines reported Southeast Asias biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday, as its president extended restrictions in the capital to quell the spread, and promised normality would return in Dece...

Karnataka: Family of deceased COVID patient beats up ambulance driver

An ambulance driver was thrashed by the family members of a 75-year-old COVID-19 patient who passed away on his way to the hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. The incident happened after the patient died in the ambulance while waiting in fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020