Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Three MotoGP races cancelled due to pandemic, one added in Europe

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:53 IST
Motorcycling-Three MotoGP races cancelled due to pandemic, one added in Europe
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr/ Box Repsol

MotoGP races in Argentina, Thailand, and Malaysia this year have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but one more race will be added to the calendar and will be held in Europe in November, MotoGP announced on Friday. "The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, OR Thailand Grand Prix and Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix in 2020," MotoGP said in a joint statement with the governing FIM and teams' association IRTA.

"After the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, another race weekend will take place from the 20th to the 22nd of November at a venue in Europe, becoming the 2020 season finale." The host venue in Europe has not yet been decided and will be confirmed on Aug. 10.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SMS service encourages thousands of women in Eswatini to access contraceptives

Once a month, Nolwazi Myeni receives a message on her mobile phone notifying her that family planning services are available despite the pandemic-related lockdown. I felt very encouraged to be assured that I could visit any clinic amid COVI...

Gehlot questions BJP's criticism over defection of 6 BSP MLAs to Cong

Accusing the BJP of adopting double standards over the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reminded it about the induction of four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs into the saffron party last year...

Hong Kong leader says key election postponed, blow to pro-democracy camp

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election for seats in the city legislature for a year because of a spike in novel coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition hoping to make gains in the vote. ...

Kremlin hopes Belarus will soon free Russian men detained in alleged plot

The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped that more than 30 Russian private security contractors detained in neighboring Belarus and accused of plotting acts of terrorism would soon be released. Russia a day earlier demanded an explanation over w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020