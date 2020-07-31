Left Menu
Another senior doctor dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata

He was having high fever and complained of breathlessness a few days back, following which he was tested for COVID-19 and was found to be positive. Dr Banerjee's condition started deteriorating since Thursday evening and he breathed his last around 10.20 am, they said. Sources in the state's healthcare sector said that so far four senior doctors have died of COVID-19 in Kolkata, including a top government medical officer.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:50 IST
A senior doctor died of COVID-19 in Kolkata on Friday, Health Department sources said. Dr Tarun Kumar Banerjee was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, they said.

A specialist in medicine, Dr Banerjee underwent a heart surgery around three months back, they added. He was having high fever and complained of breathlessness a few days back, following which he was tested for COVID-19 and was found to be positive.

Dr Banerjee's condition started deteriorating since Thursday evening and he breathed his last around 10.20 am, they said. Sources in the state's healthcare sector said that so far four senior doctors have died of COVID-19 in Kolkata, including a top government medical officer.

