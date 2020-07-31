Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,000 beds added in Coimbatore district for COVID-19 treatment

Strengthening treatment of COVID-19 patients, an additional 1,000 beds had been added in the district, Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Friday. Three of the companies would invest Rs 490 crore in the district, he added.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:02 IST
1,000 beds added in Coimbatore district for COVID-19 treatment

Strengthening treatment of COVID-19 patients, an additional 1,000 beds had been added in the district, Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Friday. Speaking at a coronavirus review meeting here with the heads of all departments, including revenue, police and health, he said the additional bed facilities had been created in Periyanaickenpalayam, Mettupalayam, Hindustan Hospital, Pollachi and Codissia among others.

The district at present has 4,497 beds to treat Covid-19 patients, he said. So far 1.24 lakh people had undergone test for COVID-19 and 4,647 of them returned positive in the district. As many as 1,396 people were undergoing treatment in various hospitals while the death toll stood at 50.

The minister also said the state was surging ahead in infrastructure development and inviting industrial investments with several memorandum of understandings (MoUs) signed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami with several companies. Three of the companies would invest Rs 490 crore in the district, he added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs RB Williams opting out due to mother's illness

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams said in an interview that he opted out of the 2020 NFL season because his mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. With everything thats going on, she was the only one there for me, he told S...

Sushant's death case: After Bihar, Maha govt files caveat in actress Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC

Maharashtra government on Friday filed a caveat in Supreme Court, seeking to be heard before any order is passed in actress Rhea Chakrabortys plea for transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. Maharashtra governments moves comes a day aft...

Tata Metaliks posts Rs 12 cr loss for Jun quarter

Tata Metaliks Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 12.36 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of lower income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.62 crore during the corresponding ...

Ukraine wants Belarus to extradite 28 people suspected of fighting in Donbass conflict

Ukraine will ask Belarus to extradite 28 people, including nine Ukrainian citizens, whom Kyiv suspects of participating in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, reported the Interfax Ukraine news agency on Friday citing Ukraines General Prosecut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020