1,000 beds added in Coimbatore district for COVID-19 treatment

Strengthening treatment of COVID-19 patients, an additional 1,000 beds had been added in the district, Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Friday. Speaking at a coronavirus review meeting here with the heads of all departments, including revenue, police and health, he said the additional bed facilities had been created in Periyanaickenpalayam, Mettupalayam, Hindustan Hospital, Pollachi and Codissia among others.

The district at present has 4,497 beds to treat Covid-19 patients, he said. So far 1.24 lakh people had undergone test for COVID-19 and 4,647 of them returned positive in the district. As many as 1,396 people were undergoing treatment in various hospitals while the death toll stood at 50.

The minister also said the state was surging ahead in infrastructure development and inviting industrial investments with several memorandum of understandings (MoUs) signed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami with several companies. Three of the companies would invest Rs 490 crore in the district, he added.