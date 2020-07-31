Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain tightens rules for furlough rehiring bonus

Britain's finance ministry tightened the requirement for employers to receive a 1,000-pound ($1,315) bonus for rehiring furloughed staff, to exclude payments where an employee will soon be made redundant.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:48 IST
Britain tightens rules for furlough rehiring bonus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's finance ministry tightened the requirement for employers to receive a 1,000-pound ($1,315) bonus for rehiring furloughed staff, to exclude payments where an employee will soon be made redundant. Around one in three British private-sector workers were put on furlough after the country went into lockdown in March, at a cost of 32 billion pounds so far, and last month finance minister Rishi Sunak announced an incentive for them to be brought back to work.

Employers will receive 1,000 pounds for every furloughed worker they bring back full- or part-time, who is paid at least 520 pounds a month and is still employed at the end of January. On Friday, Britain's finance ministry said the bonus would not be paid if a worker had been put on notice that they would be made redundant after January.

"As the scheme is designed to protect jobs, those who are serving notice for redundancy will not be eligible for the bonus," it said. British employees are generally entitled to one week's notice of redundancy for every year they have worked for their employer, up to 12 weeks, and at large companies redundancy consultations can last several months.

British Airways, travel company TUI and department store and supermarket operator John Lewis are among well-known firms to have warned this month of job losses. Most economists expect that the unemployment rate will rise later this year to its highest since at least the early 1990s.

The government's current furlough scheme pays staff 80% of their wages, up to 2,500 pounds a month, but from August employers will have to foot more of the bill until the scheme ends entirely at the end of October. ($1 = 0.7602 pounds)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants 3 weeks to states to file response on complying with its directions on migrant labourers' difficulties

The Supreme Court on Friday granted time to the state governments to file a response regarding the compliance of earlier directions issued by the top court relating to miseries and difficulties being faced by migrant labourers across the co...

MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations on Thursday for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two new categories to reflect how musicians are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.Grande and Gaga got ni...

AIFF seeks more clarifications from three clubs interested in joining I-League

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Friday sought further clarifications from three prospective clubs who have bid to join the I-League from 2020-21 season, giving them time till August 5 to do so. The capital-based Sudeva FC, Shillon...

SET probing alleged liquor scam in Haryana submits 'voluminous' report

The Special Enquiry Team SET probing the alleged liquor scam in Haryana on Friday submitted its report, with state Home Minister Anil Vij saying its contents will be made public in due course after studying the voluminous document. The team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020