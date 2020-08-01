Sanofi, Glaxo advance talks to supply up to 300 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Europe -companies

Sanofi, Glaxo advance talks to supply up to 300 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Europe -companiesReuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 01:42 IST
Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Friday said they are in advanced discussions with the European Commission to supply up to 300 million doses of the drugmakers's experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
The doses would be manufactured in European countries including France, Belgium, Germany and Italy. Sanofi is leading the clinical development of the vaccine and expects to launch a pivotal trial by the end of this year.
