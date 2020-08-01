Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam reports 12 more local COVID-19 cases connected to Danang virus outbreak

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 01-08-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 04:58 IST
Vietnam reports 12 more local COVID-19 cases connected to Danang virus outbreak

Vietnam's health ministry on Saturday reported 12 new local coronavirus cases linked to the recent outbreak in the central city of Danang, taking total infections to 116 since the virus resurfaced last week. The new patients, with ages ranging from two to 78, are linked to Danang hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam has registered a total of 558 coronavirus cases and recorded its first two deaths on Friday after months of successful curbs.

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Isaias shifts west, increasing threat to Florida

Hurricane Isaias has shifted west, raising a threat to the Florida panhandle where it is expected to hit late Saturday before hugging the eastern U.S. seaboard through Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC increased hurricane warni...

Raptors resume title defense vs. Lakers

LeBron James said that finding a rhythm on offense might take time for the Los Angeles Lakers. Defending, though, is crucial when the Lakers arent at the top of their game offensively, he believes. The Lakers hope to enjoy a better offensiv...

Seven Marines, one Navy sailor remain missing after mishap off California coast

Seven U.S. Marines and a Navy sailor were missing on Friday, a day after their amphibious assault vehicle AAV sank off the Southern California coast during a training mission, Marine Corps officials said. Seven other Marines were rescued an...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Todd grabs halfway lead in Memphis, Fowler two back

Brendon Todd used a red-hot putter to claim sole ownership of the lead at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis on Friday, sitting two strokes ahead of Rickie Fowler after the second round.World number 51 Todd, who won two PGA Tour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020