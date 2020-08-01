Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Victoria sees COVID-19 cases drop, still mulling curbs

Victoria reported 627 new infections and eight deaths on Friday. Andrews had warned this week that Melbourne's lockdown restrictions could be extended past the initial mid-August end date and further social-distancing measures taken if daily case numbers remained high.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 01-08-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 08:32 IST
Australia's Victoria sees COVID-19 cases drop, still mulling curbs

Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, reported 397 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, down by more than a third from Friday, but authorities said they are considering further restrictions as numbers remain worrisome. Three people died from factors related to COVID-19 in the 24 hours to early Saturday, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said. This brings the state's deaths in the pandemic to 116 and Australia's tally to 201.

"The numbers are too high and there is a growing case for us to do more," Andrews told a televised briefing. "This is a very significant number of new cases, and while there is always a temptation to try and read trends in these numbers, there is a growing concern in relation to the number of community transmission within the data."

Victoria, where the capital Melbourne is under a reimposed six-week stay-home order, had prided itself early in the pandemic on a tough approach to social distancing. Now the state accounts for about 60% of Australia's 17,300 cases. On Thursday, the state, where wearing face masks is now mandatory, reported a record 723 infections and 13 deaths. Victoria reported 627 new infections and eight deaths on Friday.

Andrews had warned this week that Melbourne's lockdown restrictions could be extended past the initial mid-August end date and further social-distancing measures taken if daily case numbers remained high. On Saturday he said that "active consideration" is being given to new steps but would not reveal any details.

"It's not a tap you can just turn on or off, and they are not decisions that would be taken lightly because there are significant costs," Andrews said. Neighbouring New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 17 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Saturday - the state's first death in more than a month.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

'Baby's diapers are on the way': Hardik Pandya enjoying daddy duties

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been blessed with a baby boy, seems to be busy with daddy duties and relishing every moment of it. On July 30, Pandya took to the Instagram to share the news of his fiance Natasa Stankovic and him b...

Braves overturn six-run deficit, edge Mets

Travis dArnauds three-run double in the eighth capped a five-run inning and lifted the Atlanta Braves to an 11-10 win over the visiting New York Mets on Friday. dArnaud lined a double off reliever Seth Lugo 1-1 into the gap in right-center ...

Australia's Victoria sees COVID-19 cases drop, still mulling curbs

Australias second most populous state, Victoria, reported 397 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, down by more than a third from Friday, but authorities said they are considering further restrictions as numbers remain worrisome. Three...

DeRozan helps Spurs pull away from Kings

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points -- all but two in the second half -- and added 10 assists as the San Antonio Spurs finished with a flurry to beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120 on Friday in the Visa Athletic Center near Orlando in the two team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020