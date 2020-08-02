Manipur's COVID-19 caseload rises to 2,756; death toll mounts to 6
The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 1,051, they said. Ten more people have been cured of COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,699, the officials added.PTI | Imphal | Updated: 02-08-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 00:52 IST
Manipur's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,756 on Saturday as 55 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed the death toll due to the coronavirus to six in the state, officials said. A 77-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), diabetes and hypertension, died at a hospital in Imphal East district, they said, adding he hailed from Chakpikarong area in Chandel district.
Twelve women are among the 55 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the officials said. The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 1,051, they said.
Ten more people have been cured of COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,699, the officials added. PTI COR ACD ACD
