Vietnam reports four new COVID-19 cases; two are imported

Vietnam reports four new COVID-19 cases; two are importedReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 02-08-2020 05:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 05:00 IST
Vietnam's health ministry on Sunday reported four new coronavirus cases, including two locally transmitted and two imported cases.
The Southeast Asian country has registered a total of 590 cases, of which 144 infections are linked to the recent outbreak in the costal city of Danang. Vietnam has recorded three deaths, the health ministry said in a statement.
