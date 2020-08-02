Left Menu
Vietnam reports four new COVID-19 cases; two are imported

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 02-08-2020 05:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 05:00 IST
Vietnam's health ministry on Sunday reported four new coronavirus cases, including two locally transmitted and two imported cases.

The Southeast Asian country has registered a total of 590 cases, of which 144 infections are linked to the recent outbreak in the costal city of Danang. Vietnam has recorded three deaths, the health ministry said in a statement.

