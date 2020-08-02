Home Minister Amit Shah says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Left Menu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors. The home minister also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 17:14 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

"I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," he tweeted in Hindi. The home minister also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.

