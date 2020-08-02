Left Menu
Development News Edition

China sends team to Hong Kong for widespread coronavirus testing

She said the government was studying whether everyone in Hong Kong could be tested, local broadcaster RTHK reported. Following a surge in locally transmitted coronavirus cases in July, the territory introduced curbs including restricting gatherings to two people and mandating face masks in all outdoor public spaces.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:05 IST
China sends team to Hong Kong for widespread coronavirus testing
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Seven Chinese health officials arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday, the first members of a 60-person team that will carry out widespread COVID-19 testing in the territory as it races to halt a third wave of illness.

The initiative marks the first time mainland health officials have assisted Hong Kong in its battle to control the epidemic. The city has reported around 3,500 coronavirus cases and 34 deaths since January, far lower than many other global metropolitan centres. But the daily number of new infections has been in three digits for the past 12 days.

Members of the testing team, co-ordinated by the Chinese government, are mostly from public hospitals in Guangdong province, China's National Health Commission said. A group of local Hong Kong councilors said on Sunday that some local residents fear China may use their presence as an opportunity to collect DNA samples for surveillance purposes.

The territory's government denied the claims, saying virus testing would only be conducted in the city and samples would not be transported to the mainland. In June, to widespread criticism in the West, Beijing imposed a security law on the territory to tackle what China defines as secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces, punishable by up to life in prison.

Hong Kong's autonomy was guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" formula when Britain returned the city to Chinese control in 1997. Hong Kong government leader Carrie Lam said on Saturday it had asked for help from Beijing due to the resurgence in cases. She said the government was studying whether everyone in Hong Kong could be tested, local broadcaster RTHK reported.

Following a surge in locally transmitted coronavirus cases in July, the territory introduced curbs including restricting gatherings to two people and mandating face masks in all outdoor public spaces.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Brij Kshetra's brick to be used during Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya

A brick made of Brij area soil will be among the bricks to be used for bhoomi pujan on August 5 for the grand temples construction in Ayodhya, said Saurabh Gaur, president of Vrindavan-based Dharam Raksha Sangh DRS. While speaking to ANI, G...

McCray second Jaguars defensive player to opt out

Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, the second Jacksonville player to do so. Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods said Friday that he will skip the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.With the heal...

Israel's Netanyahu condemns protests against him, criticises media

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck back on Sunday at demonstrations calling for his resignation, accusing protesters of trampling democracy and the Israeli media of encouraging them. Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a fifth term in May...

U.S. Congress in position to spend big on coronavirus relief -Fed official

The U.S. Congress is in position to spend big on coronavirus relief efforts because the nations budget gap can be financed without relying on foreign borrowing, given how much Americans are saving, a top Federal Reserve official said on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020