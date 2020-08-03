Hong Kong reports 80 new coronavirus cases, slight drop from previous highs

Hong Kong reported 80 new coronavirus cases on Monday, dropping below 100 infections for the first time in 12 days, as a team of Chinese officials began preparations for widespread testing in the global financial hub, which has seen a resurgence in cases. The initiative, which was announced by the Chinese government, marks the first time mainland health officials have assisted Hong Kong in its battle to control the epidemic.

Since late January, around 3,600 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 37 of whom have died.