Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Melbourne clamps down in frantic race to curb virus

"What we're dealing with here is a disaster," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a media conference. Restrictions announced on Sunday included a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for six weeks, barring the city's nearly five million people from leaving their homes except for work or to receive or give care.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:43 IST
Australia's Melbourne clamps down in frantic race to curb virus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's second-biggest city, Melbourne, already under night curfew, announced fresh restrictions on industries including retail and construction on Monday in a bid to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus.

From Wednesday night, Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, will close retail, some manufacturing, and administrative businesses as part of a six-week lockdown. The new measures are expected to double the number of jobs affected by coronavirus restrictions to around 500,000 and those working from home will keep 1 million people from moving around for work, Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said.

Having already imposed the strictest restrictions on movement, Victoria declared a "state of disaster" on Sunday. Australia has fared better than many countries, with 18,361 coronavirus cases and 221 deaths from a population of 25 million, but the surge in community transmissions in Victoria raised fears that the infection rate could blow out of control.

"As heartbreaking as it is to close down places of employment ... that is what we have to do in order to stop the spread of this wildly infectious virus," Andrews told a news conference. "Otherwise, we are not in for six weeks of restrictions - we'll be in for a six-month stint."

The latest moves in Victoria meant production at meatworks would be cut by one-third, construction activities and staffing at distribution centers would also be scaled back and all schools would return to remote learning. Supermarkets will remain open along with restaurant takeaway and delivery, but many other retail outlets will shut.

The outbreak in Victoria, which makes up a quarter of the national economy, has scuppered hopes for a quick rebound from Australia's first recession in nearly three decades. Andrews announced A$5,000 ($3,570) payments for affected businesses and flagged more announcements about penalties, enforcement, and education on Tuesday.

The national government also announced pandemic leave disaster payments for people who have run out of sick leave and have to self-isolate for 14 days, paying A$1,500 to ensure those with COVID-19 symptoms stop going to work. "What we're dealing with here is a disaster," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a media conference.

Restrictions announced on Sunday included a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for six weeks, barring the city's nearly five million people from leaving their homes except for work or to receive or give care. "The idea that, in this country, we'd be living at a time where there would be a night curfew on an entire city of the size of Melbourne was unthinkable," Morrison said.

Victoria reported 429 new cases on Monday, down from 671 new infections on Sunday, but 13 more deaths were the second-highest daily death toll.

FEARS OF SPREAD

States bordering Victoria also took precautionary steps. New South Wales, which had 13 new infections, strongly recommended the use of masks in all indoor venues, while South Australia, with two fresh cases, reduced home gatherings to a maximum of 10 people from 50 previously, and said only those seated at venues can be served alcohol.

The surge in new cases means an Australia-New Zealand travel bubble will be indefinitely delayed, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said, as the criteria for places with quarantine-free travel was no community transmission for 28 days. "That is going to take a long time for Australia ... so that will be on the back burner for some time," she told New Zealand's network Three.

Both countries had hoped travel between the two could restart as soon as September.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam reports 21 new coronavirus infections

Vietnam reported 21 more novel coronavirus infections late on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 642. All of the new cases are linked to Danang, the new coronavirus epicentre where Vietnam more than a week ago dete...

Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.05 pm

MDS2 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-HOSPITAL-MIN Ktaka CM may have to remain in hospital for 8 to 10 days Medical Education Minister Bengaluru All those who met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has tested positive for COVID-19, in the la...

Prasad self-isolates; says he met Amit Shah on Saturday evening

IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said he has gone into self-isolation for a few days as per protocol, since he had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening. Shah, on Sunday, had said he had tested positive...

UPDATE 1-There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a silver bullet for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long. More than 18.14 million people around the world are reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020