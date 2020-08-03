Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joint U.S. military drills get thumbs down from Thais amid virus fears

This month's joint U.S.-Thai military exercises in Thailand have drawn criticism from Thais on social media after authorities announced that dozens of visiting American troops would be undergoing their mandatory 14-day quarantine in Bangkok hotels.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:21 IST
Joint U.S. military drills get thumbs down from Thais amid virus fears
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

This month's joint U.S.-Thai military exercises in Thailand have drawn criticism from Thais on social media after authorities announced that dozens of visiting American troops would be undergoing their mandatory 14-day quarantine in Bangkok hotels. Some 106 American soldiers will join three separate exercises from Aug. 18 to 30 in three provinces and would be subjected to the same requirements as anyone entering the country, said the head of the Thai Army's anti-COVID-19 Unit, Nattapon Srisawat.

Thailand has been over two months without a local transmission and has kept infections to just over 3,300. It has closed borders and airspace to tourists to keep the virus out and allows entry only to Thai repatriates or foreigners with special permission. All must undergo quarantine.

A popular Thai Facebook page attracted 25,000 likes when it questioned the necessity of holding joint exercises between the two historic allies amid a global health crisis. "Is it really necessary to take in foreign soldiers now? If it does not impact the relationship just postpone it," it said.

"Even citizens who need to travel have delayed their plans, why can't the military training be postponed?" More than 70 American soldiers arrived from the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam on Monday and would be staying in alternative state quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country's coronavirus task force, referring to the mandatory quarantine that foreigners must undergo at their own expense.

More troops were due to arrive on Tuesday from Japan. Asked about the criticism of the drills, Nattapon said that participants will have undergone two tests and would not be exposed to the public during the exercises.

"These soldiers will not be able leave the barracks," he added. The exercises come as Thailand's military suspended sending forces abroad after nine Thai personnel tested positive for the coronavirus upon return from training in Hawaii.

The U.S. embassy in Bangkok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Alan Parker dies at 76; 'Cocoon' actor Wilford Brimley dies age 85

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Alan Parker, director of Bugsy Malone and Mississippi Burning, dies at 76British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from Bugsy Malone, a gangster comedy featuring ch...

962 fresh cases in Kerala as infection tally crosses 26,000, death toll soars to 84

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 PTI Kerala reported 962 fresh cases, including 15 health workers on Monday, taking the total infection tallyto 26,867 while the death toll climbed to 84 with two more fatalities. As many as 11,484 people are presen...

BJP to celebrate Ram temple's 'bhoomi pujan' by lighting diyas

The BJP will celebrate the foundation stone-laying of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 by lighting diyas in Uttarakhand. BJP workers throughout the state will light rows of earthen lamps at party offices as well as at their houses to c...

World News Roundup: Man suspected to be armed takes hostage in Kyiv bank; Scientists create artificial skin able to feel and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodiesAs the world awaits a COVID-19 vaccine, the next big advance in battling the pandemic could come from a class of biotech therapies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020