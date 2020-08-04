Left Menu
Nigeria: Government directs laboratories for free COVID-19 and malaria test for students

Updated: 04-08-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 09:44 IST
The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has directed the state laboratories to carry out coronavirus and malaria tests free for all returning Secondary Boarding students hours after parents protested against the earlier government position.

In a statement quoted on Monday, said that the government has been very apprehensive about the issue of school opening even for exit students.

Data from other countries, where schools have resumed show that community transmission in school environments is a major concern. Even countries with stronger health care facilities than ours are being very cautious.

According to the statement, in line with the Federal Ministry of Education recommendation and WASSCE timetable, "we decided to open our schools on the 4th August 2020 for SS3 students only. We put in place guidelines that would ensure that our students resume in a safe environment."

"After consultations with health professionals, we concluded that testing the children for COVID-19 before admittance will reduce the risk of community transmission. This is to reassure parents and even teachers of the safety of everybody concerned.

"The State planned and provided testing, free of charge, for boarding students in our public schools and allowed for the management and parents of private schools to make their arrangements to get COVID tests. The two Ogun State-run laboratories have a capacity for about 500 tests a day and conduct free tests for traced contacts or symptomatic patients. To meet the additional demand for the expected number of boarding students, the statement from the Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology listed some private test centers which set up sampling points in some of our health facilities."

Abiodun explained further, "these private laboratories have been accredited by NCDC and Lagos State Government for walk-in tests and charge N50,400 per test but I understand that the Ministries of Health and Education negotiated this to N25,000 for boarding students in private schools that may wish to use them. There is no financial benefit to the State Government."

He urged Private School owners to exercise their duty of care to their pupils.

"The admittance of students into boarding house in private secondary schools will be at the discretion of the management and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of such private schools."

He added that students who do not have to stay in the boarding house should attend school from home, especially those with underlying health conditions.

"I have also directed the provision of face masks to all students in both private and public schools.

"The inconvenience and confusion experienced yesterday are highly regrettable and my sincere apologies to the parents and students so affected.

The quality and standard of education and well being of our children are issues that are very dear to my heart," said the governor.

