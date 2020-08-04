Australia's second-most populous state Victoria said military personnel will be deployed to enforce isolation orders, while the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert said states with high case counts should reconsider imposing restrictions.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Almost 1.5 million people in Italy have developed coronavirus antibodies, a figure six times more than official numbers reported, according to a survey from statistics agency Istat.

* France said the number of people in intensive care units for COVID-19 stood at 384 on Monday, versus 371 on Friday, the second time in a week that figure has increased after declining for 16 weeks. * Norway stopped all cruise ships with more than 100 people on board from disembarking at its ports from Monday.

AMERICAS * Teachers at dozens of school districts protested from their cars on Monday over plans by some U.S. governors to resume in-class instruction.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Army General Walter Souza Braga Netto, has tested positive for COVID-19. * Peruvian state-owned oil firm Petroperú said that a group of indigenous people armed with spears and demanding medical care for coronavirus infections entered one of its pipeline stations.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Vietnam is embroiled in a "decisive" fight against the coronavirus, its premier said, focusing on the city of Danang where infections have appeared in four factories.

* Tens of millions of people in and around the Philippine capital will go back to a strict lockdown from Tuesday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* One person is dying from COVID-19 every seven minutes in Iran, state television said. * Three cabinet ministers in Gambia have tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said the COVID-19 antibody drug combination it is developing both prevented and treated the disease in rhesus macaques and hamsters.

* COVID-19 survivors suffer higher rates of psychiatric disorders, according to a study conducted by San Raffaele hospital in Milan. * Rival drugmakers AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc have begun treating patients in a trial to quickly show whether a drug from each company can be repurposed and used against COVID-19.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy.

* Australia's retailers are facing a consumption drought as data showed sales volumes suffered their biggest plunge in two decades in the second quarter. * Singapore banks are likely to report their average net interest margins fell the most quarter-on-quarter in 18 years as interest rates weakened, while profits on the year are seen taking a hit.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M, Devika Syamnath and Milla Nissi; Editing by Robert Birsel, Sriraj Kalluvila and Subhranshu Sahu)