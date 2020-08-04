Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Three cabinet ministers in Gambia have tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said the COVID-19 antibody drug combination it is developing both prevented and treated the disease in rhesus macaques and hamsters. * COVID-19 survivors suffer higher rates of psychiatric disorders, according to a study conducted by San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 10:18 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria said military personnel will be deployed to enforce isolation orders, while the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert said states with high case counts should reconsider imposing restrictions.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Almost 1.5 million people in Italy have developed coronavirus antibodies, a figure six times more than official numbers reported, according to a survey from statistics agency Istat.

* France said the number of people in intensive care units for COVID-19 stood at 384 on Monday, versus 371 on Friday, the second time in a week that figure has increased after declining for 16 weeks. * Norway stopped all cruise ships with more than 100 people on board from disembarking at its ports from Monday.

AMERICAS * Teachers at dozens of school districts protested from their cars on Monday over plans by some U.S. governors to resume in-class instruction.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Army General Walter Souza Braga Netto, has tested positive for COVID-19. * Peruvian state-owned oil firm Petroperú said that a group of indigenous people armed with spears and demanding medical care for coronavirus infections entered one of its pipeline stations.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Vietnam is embroiled in a "decisive" fight against the coronavirus, its premier said, focusing on the city of Danang where infections have appeared in four factories.

* Tens of millions of people in and around the Philippine capital will go back to a strict lockdown from Tuesday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* One person is dying from COVID-19 every seven minutes in Iran, state television said. * Three cabinet ministers in Gambia have tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said the COVID-19 antibody drug combination it is developing both prevented and treated the disease in rhesus macaques and hamsters.

* COVID-19 survivors suffer higher rates of psychiatric disorders, according to a study conducted by San Raffaele hospital in Milan. * Rival drugmakers AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc have begun treating patients in a trial to quickly show whether a drug from each company can be repurposed and used against COVID-19.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy.

* Australia's retailers are facing a consumption drought as data showed sales volumes suffered their biggest plunge in two decades in the second quarter. * Singapore banks are likely to report their average net interest margins fell the most quarter-on-quarter in 18 years as interest rates weakened, while profits on the year are seen taking a hit.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M, Devika Syamnath and Milla Nissi; Editing by Robert Birsel, Sriraj Kalluvila and Subhranshu Sahu)

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

12 deaths, 1,286 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 1,286 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the State Government. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 68,946 including 18,708 active cases. Whil...

8 deaths, 551 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

A total of 551 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed. With this, Rajasthan now has a total of 46,106 positive cases, including 13,222 active cases a...

Australian state to impose hefty fines to compel COVID-19 isolation

Australias second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday that anyone breaking COVID-19 isolation orders will face hefty fines, as high as A20,000 14,250, and that more military personnel will be deployed to fight the spread of the vir...

Indian-origin woman researcher killed while jogging in US

A 43-year-old Indian-origin woman researcher in the US was killed while she was out jogging and police have initiated a homicide investigation, according to media reports. According to the police, Sarmistha Sen, who was based in Plano city ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020