Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pizza restaurant launches Spain's first virtual waiter app

Staff manage the orders from screens behind the bar. The restaurant has had to adapt to social distancing rules by becoming table service only and reminding customers on entry they must wear face masks at all times when not at their tables.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:00 IST
Pizza restaurant launches Spain's first virtual waiter app
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

A restaurant on Spain's northeastern Mediterranean coast is pioneering a dining experience that allows customers to avoid most face-to-face contact with staff and minimise the risk of coronavirus contagion.

Customers at Funky Pizza, in Palafrugell on the Costa Brava popular with tourists, can browse the menu, order and pay via the "Funky Pay" app on their phones - the first time a purpose-designed app has been integrated into a restaurant's ordering system in Spain. A waiter does bring the order to the table.

"Through this system we have tried to keep physical distance with our clients, which is what people are looking for during COVID," said restaurant owner Carlos Manich. Staff manage the orders from screens behind the bar.

The restaurant has had to adapt to social distancing rules by becoming table service only and reminding customers on entry they must wear face masks at all times when not at their tables. "The application is very user-friendly ... and you can also track your order and see when it is in the kitchen or when it will be arriving," said Claudia Medina, 26, eating at the restaurant.

But some customers disagreed. "I think we lose the feeling with the waiter, for example when you order you can't ask about different preferences or quantities," said customer Javier Comas, 26. (Writing by Jessica Jones; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's former king Juan Carlos is in Dominican Republic, La Vanguardia says

Spains former king Juan Carlos has gone to the Dominican Republic after leaving his home country under a cloud of scandal, La Vanguardia and ABC newspapers reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.Pressure had been building on the once-p...

UPSC announces results of civil services exam 2019, Pradeep Singh secures top position

Pradeep Singh topped the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission UPSC, according to an official statement. A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian...

Dhathri Ayurveda forays into the health and wellness segment with first-of-its-kind Vitamin C rich, preservative-free Chyavanaprasham

Kochi Kerala India Aug 4 ANIBusinessWire India Dhathri Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, a renowned brand of herbal and natural products in South India, today announced its foray into the health and wellness segment, with its first-of-its-kind Vitamin C ri...

Australian envoy visits detained British-Australian academic in Iran, reports she "is well"

Australias ambassador to Iran has met with a British-Australian academic reported to be serving a 10-year sentence for espionage and says she is in good health, Canberra said on Tuesday. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020