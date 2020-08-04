Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infants shifted from hospital after staff contracts COVID-19

The sick newborn care unit (SNCU) at GRMC's Kamla Raja Hospital was shut after four junior doctors and a nurse from paediatrics department tested positive for coronavirus, Gwalior's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) V K Gupta said. Of 56 infants admitted in the facility, 26 were shifted to private nursing homes on Monday, 10 were discharged and 20 were moved to other wards where their mothers are admitted, he said.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:16 IST
Infants shifted from hospital after staff contracts COVID-19

At least 26 infants from the sick newborn care unit of state-run Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC) here were shifted to private nursing homes after some staff from paediatrics department tested COVID-19 positive, an official said on Tuesday. The sick newborn care unit (SNCU) at GRMC's Kamla Raja Hospital was shut after four junior doctors and a nurse from paediatrics department tested positive for coronavirus, Gwalior's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) V K Gupta said.

Of 56 infants admitted in the facility, 26 were shifted to private nursing homes on Monday, 10 were discharged and 20 were moved to other wards where their mothers are admitted, he said. For now, infants will be admitted to the district hospital's SNCU till the facility at Kamla Raja Hospital reopens, he said.

All doctors and staff of the hospital's paediatrics department have undergone COVID-19 test and the decision about reopening the SNCU will be taken based on their reports, the CMHO added..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

French top scientific body sees second wave of COVID-19 in autumn or winter

Frances top scientific body said a second wave of the coronavirus was highly likely this autumn or winter as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks.France has the situation under cont...

Sushant's death case to be handed over to CBI: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In a serious twist in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, the Bihar government on Tuesday decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the sensational death by suicide case of the Bollywood star on a request from his father, Chief Minist...

COVID-19 will disappear with blessings of Lord Ram: Shiv Sena

The COVID-19 crisis in the country will disappear with the blessings of Lord Ram, the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday, and pointed out that veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi wont be present in Ayodhya for the temple bhoomi pujan ce...

Tennis-Mental adjustment crucial in return to court, says Yastremska

Dayana Yastremska says making the mental adjustment to being back on court was crucial after the Ukrainian played in her first competitive match since the COVID-19 shutdown at the WTA Tours Palermo Ladies Open on Monday. Nearly five months ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020