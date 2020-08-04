Infants shifted from hospital after staff contracts COVID-19

At least 26 infants from the sick newborn care unit of state-run Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC) here were shifted to private nursing homes after some staff from paediatrics department tested COVID-19 positive, an official said on Tuesday. The sick newborn care unit (SNCU) at GRMC's Kamla Raja Hospital was shut after four junior doctors and a nurse from paediatrics department tested positive for coronavirus, Gwalior's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) V K Gupta said.

Of 56 infants admitted in the facility, 26 were shifted to private nursing homes on Monday, 10 were discharged and 20 were moved to other wards where their mothers are admitted, he said. For now, infants will be admitted to the district hospital's SNCU till the facility at Kamla Raja Hospital reopens, he said.

All doctors and staff of the hospital's paediatrics department have undergone COVID-19 test and the decision about reopening the SNCU will be taken based on their reports, the CMHO added..