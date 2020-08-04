Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Tripura minister refuses to go on quarantine, cries 'conspiracy'

He put himself at a high risk of developing the disease and due to this, he would be put in institutional quarantine for seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine, the memo said. In his reply, Barman said he feels the district magistrate wrote the memo "under duress" and claimed some group with vested interest hatched a conspiracy to get him exposed to coronavirus, putting his life at risk by quarantining him with other COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:58 IST
Ex-Tripura minister refuses to go on quarantine, cries 'conspiracy'

Former Tripura health minister Sudip Roy Barman refused to go on quarantine as asked by the administration after he visited a COVID Care Centre here allegedly without any authorisation, calling it a "conspiracy" to get him exposed to coronavirus. Wearing a PPE kit, the BJP MLA visited the COVID Care Centre set up at the Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel on Sunday and distributed fruits among the patients.

Taking note of the visit, West Tripura District Magistrate Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme served a memo to Barman on Monday, stating that he entered the COVID Care Centre "unauthorisedly" and exposed himself to COVID-19 patients there. He put himself at a high risk of developing the disease and due to this, he would be put in institutional quarantine for seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine, the memo said.

In his reply, Barman said he feels the district magistrate wrote the memo "under duress" and claimed some group with vested interest hatched a conspiracy to get him exposed to coronavirus, putting his life at risk by quarantining him with other COVID-19 patients. You have asked me to remain in institutional quarantine at the RSTI Quarantine Centre AD Nagar, though I have not been tested or having any symptoms and not being advised by medical officer. It seems some vested interested persons are trying to put me intentionally in the RSTI Quarantine Centre so that I can easily come in contact with others who have been tested positive, which would be hazardous to my health, he said in the reply to the district magistrate.

"...Why should I go for institutional quarantine at a time when the DM and SP of Sipahijala district are under home quarantine after being confirmed as COVID patients; do you want me to contract COVID infection by staying with confirmed COVID patients in the quarantine centre," he added. The district magistrate said that the matter was referred to him by the Health Department and he would refer Barman's letter back to the department.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Barman said his visit was not unauthorised as prior information was given about it to the Director of Health Services and Medical Superintendent of Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital the apex dedicated COVID facility. He said he visited the centre after seeing on social media a clip of a pregnant COVID-19 patient complaining about lack of doctors and the facility being unhygienic.

Barman, who was removed as the health minister in May last year, said that he visited the centre only after wearing a full-body PPE kit..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Just 36 pc travellers willing to go on family holiday this year: Survey

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to severely impact the travel and tourism sector, a survey has showed that just 36 per cent respondents are willing to go on a family holiday while about 43 per cent have decided to skip holidaying this ye...

Bhutan foreign minister wishes speedy recovery of Amit Shah

Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji on Tuesday wished for a speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was recently tested COVID-19 positive. Taking to Twitter, Dorji said, My best wishes to H.E. Shri Amit Shah, Union Minister of ...

Preity Zinta reminisces 'Piya Piya,' celebrates friendship with Rani Mukerjee

Reminiscing about the fond memories associated with the peppy song Piya Piya with co-actor Rani Mukerjee, actor Preity Zinta took a walk down the memory lane as Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega clocked 20 years on the horizon of Indian cinema. Zinta ...

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares decline over 4 pc after Q1 earnings

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank on Tuesday plunged over 4 per cent after the company posted a 69 per cent decline in net profit for the first quarter ended June 2020. It closed 4.32 per cent lower at Rs 12.40 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020