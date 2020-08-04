Left Menu
Noida varsity makes low-cost IoT-based ventilator for COVID patients

The portable ventilator, which has been priced below Rs 10,000 and specifically meant for COVID-19 patients, has been designed by a team of research scholars and scientists at the Amity University in Noida. “The USP of this ventilator is its inbuilt 'internet-of-things' device, innovative air humidification and compression mechanism along with ultra-flexible control features,” said Dr Balvinder Shukla, the vice-chancellor of the university, who also oversaw the project.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:28 IST
Researchers at a private university in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday said they have developed a prototype of an internet-based ventilator whose parts can be 3D-printed for immediate deployment at hospitals at an affordable cost. The portable ventilator, which has been priced below Rs 10,000 and specifically meant for COVID-19 patients, has been designed by a team of research scholars and scientists at the Amity University in Noida.

"The USP of this ventilator is its inbuilt 'internet-of-things' device, innovative air humidification and compression mechanism along with ultra-flexible control features," said Dr Balvinder Shukla, the vice-chancellor of the university, who also oversaw the project. The Internet of Things (IoT) describes the network of physical objects or "things" that are embedded with sensors, software and other technologies to connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the internet.

“The smart ventilator offers a wide variety of control parameters which can be leveraged during the Covid-19 crisis and also for other respiratory disorders including the volume and pressure control as per the age of the patient, autonomous mode with ‘oximetry’ and heartbeat sensor and purification of exhaled gases,” she said. With advanced, yet easy-to-use, display panel and navigators, a wide range of parameters can be controlled with just a few clicks, she added.

“The ventilator can be rapidly deployed to any location as the majority of its parts can be 3D-printed and assembled locally. Priced at under Rs 10, 000 and having an easy-to-use interface, the device is a significant asset in the current situation when there is a dearth of medical professionals to monitor patients continuously,” Shukla said. The privately-run Amity University said the ventilator has several features to allow it to be remotely controlled and monitored by doctors through their mobile phones or an internet-linked computer system. “If the ventilator stops working suddenly or the patient faces any problem, this ventilator informs medical professional about the condition. The device also relays data on the patient’s parameter to a central server where medical professionals can refer to the past data,” it said.

