Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR chief directs states to analyse COVID-19 data to know epidemic

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has directed all state governments to "analyse the COVID-19 data to know the epidemic," said ICMR chief (Prof) Dr Balram Bhargava on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:38 IST
ICMR chief directs states to analyse COVID-19 data to know epidemic
ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has directed all state governments to "analyse the COVID-19 data to know the epidemic," said ICMR chief (Prof) Dr Balram Bhargava on Tuesday. The top ICMR scientist said that since it has been more than 6 months when India reported the first COVID-19 case on January 30, country has been able to ramp up its testing speed.

So far the country has done more than 2 crores of testings and the government has been able to establish a large number of laboratories. And on August 3, ICMR performed about 6.6 lakh testing in a single day. "States are also cooperating immensely with us. We are requesting them to reach 10 lakh testing per day and we are providing infrastructure to them. But it is important for states to analyze the data and mount locally specific data-driven responses or what we called as--"knowing the epidemic," (Prof) Dr Bhargava said.

"So the states have to know the epidemic at the states level and at the district level and mount responses which are data driven. And there is enough data now. We have set up systems so that every state, every laboratory and every district have data now which are testing that will in tackling the epidemic," he added. As a policy of intelligent and calibrated testing, depending on which area needs more testing by setting up (RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT labs), depending upon high priority area whether it is Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram and Andaman Nicobar Island, said the top scientist.

"We have also established high throughput labs in special economic zones such that our economy also progresses and testing can happen more so where there are larger international airports," said (Prof) Dr Bhargava. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG approves creation of Block Development Fund on pattern of Constituency Development Fund

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday approved the creation of Block Development Fund on the pattern of Constituency Development Fund, J-K Principal Secretary Power and Information Rohit Kansal said.He sai...

Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care rises for second day

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in French hospitals rose for the second day in a row, reversing a downtrend that has been in place for 16 weeks, health ministry data showed on Tuesday. The ministry said in a statemen...

Massive blast in Beirut kills at least 10, injures hundreds

A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut killed at least 10 people, injured hundreds and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.The most powerful explosion to...

CCCP cannot tolerate free-thinking of its own people: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday said that the US and other free nations will continue to protect their people from long arm of Beijings authoritarianism and that the Chinese Communist Party CCP cannot tolerate the free-thin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020