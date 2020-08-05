Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO experts team set to arrive in South Africa

The Minister made the announcement during a virtual briefing on Wednesday where he provided an update on government’s efforts to fight Coronavirus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:03 IST
WHO experts team set to arrive in South Africa
Making the announcement, Mkhize thanked WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for his continuous support and counsel. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The first team of experts from the World Health Organisation, who will assist South Africa in its fight against Coronavirus, is set to arrive in the country today.

A total of 43 senior experts from across the globe, including renowned specialists Dr David Heymann (a seasoned infectious disease epidemiologist and public health expert) and Dr Mike Ryan, are among the team that will assist the country to refine its efforts against the pandemic.

"Dr Mike Ryan will lead the team from Geneva and will... provide us with constant advice while analysing our strategies, including the decisions we have taken as the Department of Health in our COVID-19 response," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Minister made the announcement during a virtual briefing on Wednesday where he provided an update on government's efforts to fight Coronavirus.

The arrival of the team of experts comes as South Africa ranks in the top five globally in terms of the number of infections.

Making the announcement, Mkhize thanked WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for his continuous support and counsel.

"We see this as a great opportunity not only to improve our health strategies during this pandemic but also to accelerate our path towards health care reform," said the Minister.

The first 17 experts will touch down on South African soil today and will complete a period of quarantine and initiation before being deployed within the department and across various provinces.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Reds rookie Antone draws start vs. Indians

After splitting two games in Cincinnati to open the week, the Reds and Indians are set for two more in Cleveland. The Indians will look for a second straight win over the Reds on Wednesday night, and Cleveland will have a big edge in experi...

Sumit Nagal gets direct entry into singles main draw of US Open

Young Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal is set to compete in his second Grand Slam main draw after receiving a direct entry into the US Open, which several top players will miss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The world number 127 is the last ...

Files by Google adds new privacy feature to protect personal content

Files by Google, an app that helps users free up space, manage content, and share files on their phones, has launched a new privacy feature, Safe Folder, to keep personal content including important documents, images, videos, and audio file...

GLOBAL MARKETS-As good as gold? Precious metal shines again

Gold jumped to a record high on Wednesday, pushing further past the 2,000 mark in the face of a weak dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of more stimulus measures for the pandemic-ravaged global economy. European stocks op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020