Namibia receives PPE worth N2 million dollars to tackle COVID-19

The Health Ministry of Namibia on August 3 has received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth N2 million dollars from Capricorn Group, Project HOPE Namibia, and FirstRand Namibia, according to a news report by New Era.

The donation was received by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, at the COVID-19 Communication Centre to help in the nationwide effort to tackle the virus.

'Project HOPE' Namibia donated 75 000 surgical masks and 3 800 isolation gowns worth N750 000 dollars. FirstRand Namibia donated 2 500 PPE worth N810 000 dollars and Capricorn Group donated medical supplies to the ministry of health with a combined value of N500 000 dollars.

Receiving the donation, Shangula has said the fight against COVID-19 cannot be managed single-handedly by the government:

"The state where we are now with clustered community transmission requires the full participation of every resident to observe the infection progression control measures to contain the pandemic."

The nation has thus far witnessed new cases in other parts of the country. Cases of Covid-19 have been reported in 12 regions, with the exception of Kavango West and Omaheke regions.

Shangula said this is a call for unity of purpose to combine forces and fight the pandemic by moving in the same direction and adhering to public health measures to contain the pandemic.