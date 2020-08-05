Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors remove 24-kg tumour from woman's abdomen

"A team of Doctors of the Tura District Maternity and Child Hospital (DMCH) successfully removed a 24kg Tumour from the abdomen of a patient from East Garo Hills.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:07 IST
Doctors remove 24-kg tumour from woman's abdomen

A 24-kg tumour was removed from the abdomen of a woman by doctors at a hospital in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, officials said on Wednesday. The 37-year-old woman hailing from Jamge village in East Garo Hills district was admitted at the Tura Maternity and Child Hospital on July 29 after she developed severe abdominal pain, they said.

Hospital Superintendent, Dr Icylda Sangma said the surgical procedure was conducted by a team of doctors including two gynaecologists in a nearly three hour operation on August 3. The patient is stable and under medical observation, the hospital superintendent said, adding that the tumour has been sent for a biopsy to find out if it was cancerous.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday complimented the doctors for the successful tumour removal operation. "A team of Doctors of the Tura District Maternity and Child Hospital (DMCH) successfully removed a 24kg Tumour from the abdomen of a patient from East Garo Hills. I congratulate Dr. Vince Momin and the Team for the successful operation and I wish the patient a speedy recovery," the chief minister tweeted.

According to the district authorities, one of the doctors also donated blood to the patient and community members came forward to provide financial assistance for the operation which was also lauded by West Garo Hills district deputy commissioner Ram Singh. Singh said, "We put on record our appreciation of the effort made by the entire team that was part of the surgical feat. I compliment the community members who came forward and helped save a life." PTI JOP RG RG

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Three South African provinces considered coronavirus hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too early to say whether the countrys peak has passed, the health minister said on Wednesday. South Africa has the wor...

Egypt, Sudan suspend talks with Ethiopia over disputed dam

Egypt and Sudan suspended talks with Ethiopia after it proposed linking a deal on its newly constructed reservoir and giant hydroelectric dam to a broader agreement about the Blue Nile waters that would replace a colonial-era accord with Br...

33 secondary schools declared unauthorised in Thane district

As many as 33 secondary schools, including two civic-run institutions, in Maharashtras Thane district have been declared unauthorised by the Thane Zilla Parishad, an official said on Wednesday. Notices have been sent to schools, which have ...

Zenara Pharma receives DCGI approval to manufacture, sell Favipiravir tablets

Hyderabad, Aug 5 PTI Zenara Pharma, a fully owned subsidiary of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, announced that it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI, to manufacture and sell Favipiravir tablets as a treatm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020