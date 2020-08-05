Pfizer announces deal with Canada for experimental COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer announces deal with Canada for experimental COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:44 IST
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SE on Wednesday said they had signed a deal to supply Canada with an experimental coronavirus vaccine.
Deliveries of the BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate are planned over the course of 2021, subject to clinical success and Health Canada approval, the two companies said in a statement. They did not reveal financial details. Separately, the Canadian government said it would make an announcement on the next steps in procuring vaccines at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Wednesday.
There are no approved vaccines for the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but 19 vaccines are being tested in humans around the world.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer Inc
- BioNTech SE
- German
- Canada
- Health Canada
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
German synagogue shooter suspect goes on trial amid heavy security
Yom Kippur synagogue attacker goes on trial in Germany
Ryanair set to close German bases after pilots reject pay deal
Yom Kippur synagogue attacker goes on trial in Germany
Germany cracks down on slaughterhouse sub-contracting to fight coronavirus