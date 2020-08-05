86-year-old man with comorbidities recovers from COVID disease

An 86-year-old man with underlying health conditions has recovered from the COVID-19 disease and discharged from a hospital here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The patient was admitted in Mission Hospital here 18 days ago and shifted to its isolation ward after he tested positive for coronavirus, said hospital superintendent C D Moses.

The senior citizen had comorbidies like blood pressure and a kidney disorder, Dr Moses said, adding that the patient was put on ventilator for 12 days. He said the octogenarian was given anti-viral drugs, to which he responded well.

He was discharged on Tuesday. Jalna district now has 822 active cases, with 74 more patients testing positive on Wednesday, a health official said.