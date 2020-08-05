Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

* Three South African provinces considered hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too early to say whether the country's peak has passed, the health minister said. * Oman will on Saturday reduce its curfew and lift internal travel restrictions, imposed to prevent a coronavirus spread during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, the state news agency ONA reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) pleaded on Wednesday for young people, tired of lockdowns and eager to enjoy the northern hemisphere summer, to curb partying to help prevent new outbreaks. Meanwhile, the global death toll surpassed 700,000 with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise.

EUROPE * Scotland imposed new restrictions on the oil city of Aberdeen, closing pubs and restaurants and ordering visitors to stay away.

* Finland plans to reintroduce a recommendation to work from home whenever possible just days after dropping it, due to a rise in infections. * Poland intends to fully reopen its schools on Sept. 1, the education minister said, despite a recent renewed spike in infections.

* France stepped up financial support for wine growers faced with a deep drop in demand after lockdowns closed restaurants and bars and U.S. tariffs curbed exports. AMERICAS

* New York City will set up checkpoints to ensure that travellers coming from 35 states on its travel advisory list comply with a 14-day quarantine mandate. * Chile's largest copper mines boosted output in June, according to government statistics, even as the coronavirus outbreak hit its stride in the South American mining powerhouse.

* Over five months of quarantine in Venezuela have led to an increase in anxiety and depression in some children, a non-governmental organization said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A new outbreak in Vietnam has spread to two more provinces, the country's health minister said, after the contagion was declared "under control" in the central city where the outbreak began. * Sri Lankans shrugged off coronavirus fears and streamed into polling centres on Wednesday to elect a new parliament.

* North Korea's test results for its first suspected case were inconclusive, though authorities have quarantined over 3,635 primary and secondary contacts, a WHO official told Reuters. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Cases in Gambia have surged over 60% in a week to nearly 800, health ministry data showed. * Three South African provinces considered hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too early to say whether the country's peak has passed, the health minister said.

* Oman will on Saturday reduce its curfew and lift internal travel restrictions, imposed to prevent a coronavirus spread during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, the state news agency ONA reported. * Doctors in Turkey's hotspots say hospitals are filling up with more cases than reflected in the official nationwide count, which resurged above 1,000 this week.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. government will pay J&J over $1 billion for 100 million doses of its potential vaccine.

* Canada has signed separate deals with Pfizer and Moderna to supply millions of doses of their experimental vaccines. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Gold jumped to a record high on Wednesday in the face of a weak dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of more stimulus measures for the pandemic-ravaged global economy. * While U.S. economic growth slowed in July, it could pick up in the third quarter and reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said.

* The Bank of Japan's governor warned that economic activity could be constrained "significantly" again if strict public health measures are reinstated. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

