Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record 61 COVID deaths in Bengal; highest one-day spike of

The coronavirus caseload also went up to 83,800 after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 2,816 new infections, the department said in a bulletin. Since Tuesday, 2,078 patients have recovered from the disease taking the total number of people who have been cured of coronavirus infection in the state to 58,962, it said adding that the discharge rate in West Bengal is 70.36 per cent.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:07 IST
Record 61 COVID deaths in Bengal; highest one-day spike of

West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed record 61 people succumbing to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,846, the health department said. The coronavirus caseload also went up to 83,800 after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 2,816 new infections, the department said in a bulletin.

Since Tuesday, 2,078 patients have recovered from the disease taking the total number of people who have been cured of coronavirus infection in the state to 58,962, it said adding that the discharge rate in West Bengal is 70.36 per cent. The number of active patients now stood at 22,992.

Of the 61 deaths, 58 were due to comorbidities where Covid19 was incidental. Kolkata recorded the highest 25 fatalities, while 13 patients died in North 24 Parganas, nine in Howrah, four each in South 24 Parganas and Darjeeling, and one each in Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur, Alipurduar and Uttar Dinajpur districts, the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas registered 709 new infections on Wednesday, its highest one-day spike, followed by 665 in Kolkata, 293 in Howrah, 146 in Hooghly, 144 in Malda, 131 in South 24 Parganas, 112 in Purba Medinipur and 102 in Dakshin Dinajpur districts. The remaining 514 cases were reported from 15 other districts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 24,047 samples have been tested in the state..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Babar helps Pakistan to 139-2 in 1st test against Englandmanches

Pakistans Babar Azam reached a half-century on a rain-affected first day of the opening test against England with the tourists reaching 139-2 at stumps on Wednesday. Already an established white-ball star, Babar arrived in England with a fa...

At least 30 injured in grenade attack in Pakistan at Kashmir rally

At least 30 people were injured in a grenade attack on a rally in Karachi on Wednesday, as Pakistan marked the first anniversary of Indias revocation of Kashmirs semi-autonomy.The wounded were rushed to different hospitals, where one was in...

White House and congressional Democrats talk coronavirus, Postal budget woes

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House officials added a new thread to negotiations on a new round of coronavirus relief on Wednesday, with a briefing on how the budget-strapped Postal Service was coping with election-related de...

Floods: 5-year-old girl among 22 rescued in Palghar by police

The Palghar rural police saved 22 people, including a five-year-old girl who remained atop a tree for over four hours after heavy rains caused floods in parts of the district, police said on Wednesday. At Talasari in Palghar, the Darota Kal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020