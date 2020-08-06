FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine in the early part of next year, said top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci in a Reuters interview, as the global death toll surpassed 700,000.

EUROPE * France's daily COVID-19 infections reached the highest in more than two months on Wednesday.

* The Greek prime minister warned of new restrictions if a worrying rise in daily cases does not abate. * Germany's Foreign Ministry revised its travel guidance for Belgium, warning against all non-essential travel to the province of Antwerp.

* Poland intends to fully reopen its schools on Sept. 1, despite a recent renewed spike in infections. AMERICAS

* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking on behalf of all U.S. governors, urged Congress to include $500 billion in unrestricted state funding in a COVID-19 relief package currently under consideration. * One of the White House's lead negotiators in talks with congressional Democrats on a new round of coronavirus relief and some Senate Republicans said they viewed Friday as the deadline to reach a deal or drop talks.

* Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe has tested positive for the coronavirus. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A new outbreak in Vietnam has spread to two more provinces, the country's health minister said, after the contagion was declared "under control" in the central city where the outbreak began. * North Korea's test results for its first suspected case were inconclusive, though authorities have quarantined over 3,635 primary and secondary contacts, a WHO official told Reuters.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Gambia imposed a three-week curfew after cases surged over 60% in the last seven days to nearly 800.

* Three South African provinces considered hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, the health minister said. * Doctors in Turkey's hotspots say hospitals are filling up with more cases than reflected in the official nationwide count.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. government will pay J&J over $1 billion for 100 million doses of its potential vaccine.

* Canada has signed separate deals with Pfizer and Moderna to supply millions of doses of their experimental vaccines. * CVS Health Corp said it was in talks with the U.S. government to administer coronavirus vaccines at its pharmacies once they become available.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * A resurgence in cases is slowing U.S. economic recovery and the disease will continue to weigh on the economy and American life until at least the end of next year, two Federal Reserve policymakers said.

* U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in July as companies exhausted loans to help with wages and new infections flared up across the country. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Sarah Morland; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Sriraj Kalluvila)