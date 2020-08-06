China reports 37 new coronavirus cases in mainland for Aug 5

China reported 37 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 5, up from 27 a day earlier, the country's health commission said on Thursday. Seven of the new infections were imported cases, versus five a day earlier, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The commission also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 24 a day earlier. As of August 5, mainland China had 84,528 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.