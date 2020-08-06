Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's second-biggest city enters strict new coronavirus lockdown

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged Melbourne residents, who have already endured weeks of less severe lockdown, to stay calm and abstain from panic buying amid a surge in demand at supermarkets. "There's no need for people to be trying to stockpile months and months of food," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 10:14 IST
Australia's second-biggest city enters strict new coronavirus lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's second-biggest city of Melbourne began the first day of a six-week total lockdown on Thursday with the closure of most shops and businesses raising new fears of food shortages, as authorities battle a second wave of coronavirus infections. Shops were boarded shut and streets were deserted in the city of about 5 million people, the capital of Victoria state, which reported 471 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours.

Australia has now recorded about 20,000 COVID-19 cases and 255 fatalities, still far fewer than many other developed nations. But the Victorian outbreak threatens to ruin that record and spill into other states such as Queensland where the virus has been all but eliminated.

"We've flatted that curve once, we'll flatten that curve again," Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged Melbourne residents, who have already endured weeks of less severe lockdown, to stay calm and abstain from panic buying amid a surge in demand at supermarkets.

"There's no need for people to be trying to stockpile months and months of food," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. Abattoirs are one of the few businesses allowed to stay open in Melbourne, though with a reduced workforce, under the "stage four" lockdown which took effect at midnight on Wednesday.

"We have tried to get that balance between reducing the amount of movement, therefore reducing the number of cases, but not compromising what you need being on the supermarket shelves," Andrews added. Forecast national peak unemployment had been revised upwards to about 10% due to Victoria's reimposition of restrictions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Counting those workers on Australia's wage subsidy scheme, Morrison said effective unemployment would be closer to 14%. "These measures will have a very significant cost, and it will impact the recovery path," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Australia had previously forecast unemployment would hit a high of 9.25% this year, as the economy endures its first recession in three decades. After closing its international borders early, locking down cities and launching a campaign of mass virus testing, Australia had reopened in June with daily cases in the single figures.

But hidden transmissions among staff employed at quarantine centres led to wider community transmissions in Victoria, which has recorded triple-digit new cases for weeks. Victoria now has the bulk of infections in the country, with more than 13,000 reported cases.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man Utd should target Kane over Sancho, says Scholes

Paul Scholes says Manchester United lack a prolific centre forward and should prioritise a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane over Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. United have been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year...

8 Western nations urge Russian forces to leave Georgia

The United States and seven European countries marked Fridays 12th anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Georgia with a call to Moscow to withdraw forces from Abkhazia and South Ossetia and allow medical evacuations and aid deliver...

Manoj Sinha appointed as new LG of J-K

Senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was on Thursday appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge as the LG of the union territory. The 61-year-old Sinha comes in place...

Panchganga river water crosses warning level in Kolhapur

The Panchganga river water at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra crossed the warning level on Thursday morning following heavy rainfall in the area, the district disaster management cell said. Nine state highways and 25 other roads in the dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020