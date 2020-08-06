Philippines reports 3,561 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths

Philippines reports 3,561 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:42 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday reported 3,561 new coronavirus deaths and 28 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 2,150, while confirmed cases had reached 119,460, topping Indonesia for the most infections in East Asia.
Strict lockdown in and around the capital brought the economy to its knees in the first half. The government placed the capital under lockdown until mid-August to stem surging infections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- Indonesia
- East Asia
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Philippines Duterte says coronavirus intervention prevented millions of cases
Philippines' Duterte says govt prevented 1.3-3.5 mln coronavirus cases
Philippines' new China-led telecom firm surges after Duterte's 'chilling' threat
Philippines' Duterte defends COVID-19 strategy as cases surge
Philippines: UN and partners launch major COVID-19 response plan to aid 5.4 million