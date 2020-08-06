UK to slap quarantine on travellers from Belgium - Daily Mail newspaper

UK to slap quarantine on travellers from Belgium - Daily Mail newspaperReuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:34 IST
The British government will slap a quarantine on arrivals from Belgium after a rise in coronavirus cases, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.
The Mail said ministers were expected to approve the quarantine at a meeting shortly. "We keep the data for all countries and territories under constant review and publish a weekly update on www.gov.uk to update passengers if significant changes in the incidence of COVID-19 are identified," a spokeswoman for the transport ministry said.
The United Kingdom has recently imposed a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain and Luxembourg.
