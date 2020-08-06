Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines records most coronavirus cases in East Asia after new surge

A recent surge in cases of the virus in and around the capital Manila has pushed authorities to reimpose a lockdown affecting around a quarter of the country's 107 million people. The Philippines recorded 3,561 new infections on Thursday, taking its total confirmed cases to 119,460.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:37 IST
Philippines records most coronavirus cases in East Asia after new surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines on Thursday recorded another jump in coronavirus cases to overtake neighbouring Indonesia as the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in East Asia. A recent surge in cases of the virus in and around the capital Manila has pushed authorities to reimpose a lockdown affecting around a quarter of the country's 107 million people.

The Philippines recorded 3,561 new infections on Thursday, taking its total confirmed cases to 119,460. That is higher than Indonesia's 118,753 infection cases. The death toll rose by 28 to 2,150, which is less than half of Indonesia's 5,521 fatalities, but is expected to grow after the recent spike in cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced late on Sunday a two-week lockdown in and around Manila, which accounts for two-thirds of the country's economic output. The restrictions, which came into effect on Tuesday, were reinstated after a group of doctors and nurses warned that the healthcare system could collapse as a result of a surging number of virus patients.

Public transport has been shut and working from home instituted where possible, with only one person per household allowed out for essential goods. The Philippines imposed one the world's strictest and longest lockdowns in and around the capital, running from mid-March to the end of May, which brought the economy to its knees in the first half.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Hospital fire: Brave attendant saves three elderly patients

A 25-year-old attendant showed presence of mind and unflinching courage as he saved the lives of three elderly patients from a raging fire that broke out early on Thursday at an Ahmedabad-based hospital, where he works. Eight other patients...

India Angel Fund Invests Rs. 50 Lakhs in Its Third Woman Led Ayurvedic Principles Based Dairy Nutrition Startup G.O.D. Café

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India India Angel Fund invests in its third woman led startu...

Cricket-Vivo withdraws IPL sponsorship, sources say, amid China backlash

Chinas Vivo has pulled out as title sponsor of this years Indian Premier League IPL, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, amid a growing backlash against Chinese companies in India.Smartphone maker Vivo had secured ...

Macron arrives in Beirut to show support after blast

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to express support for Lebanon in the wake of a massive explosion that tore through the capital earlier this week. France and other countries have send emergency aid and search-and-resc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020