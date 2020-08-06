Left Menu
Development News Edition

31 dengue cases in Delhi till Aug 1; fever clinics set up, campaign intensified

In 2019, the number of dengue cases reported till August 1 was 40, while the total number of vector-borne disease reported throughout that year was 2,036, with two deaths recorded, officially, as per the data shared by the SDMC. All three diseases, malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever, a common symptom for COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:25 IST
31 dengue cases in Delhi till Aug 1; fever clinics set up, campaign intensified

Over 30 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital till August 1 this year, even as the civic bodies have set up separate fever clinics to attend to patients afflicted with the vector-borne disease, authorities said on Thursday. Besides, the corporations have also stepped up awareness campaigns as the dengue season has now coincided with the coronavirus pandemic the city is reeling under since March.

According to data shared by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the nodal agency that tabulates data on the vector-borne diseases for the entire city, 31 cases of dengue has been recorded in Delhi till August 1. The number of cases of malaria and chikungunya in the same period, stands at 45 and 18 respectively, it said. In 2019, the number of dengue cases reported till August 1 was 40, while the total number of vector-borne disease reported throughout that year was 2,036, with two deaths recorded, officially, as per the data shared by the SDMC.

All three diseases, malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever, a common symptom for COVID-19. And therefore, doctors say, people suffering from these disease might suspect they have contracted COVID-19. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said, dengue fever clinics have been established at polyclinics run across the six zones of the NDMC. "Yes, people affected by dengue will have fever, but there are other symptoms too in COVID, like breathlessness, loss of sense of smell and taste. So, we are raising awareness and telling people to go to polyclinics if having simple fever, or visit our COVID test centres in case other symptoms also there," he told PTI. North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, and a testing centre.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

"We have also stepped up our campaign to combat dengue, by extensive fogging in different areas, distributing hand bills having the dos and don'ts, and disinfectants for spraying in flower pots etc, where water stagnates," Prakash said. The mayor said, posters have been put up in various areas to make people aware, and differentiate between suspected dengue fever and suspected COVID case. "People should not panic, we are trying our best to keep dengue cases to a minimum this year," he added.

Doctors have advised people to take precautions and ensure that there is no breeding of mosquito larvae around them. They have urged people to wear full-sleeves and use mosquito nets. Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as mosquitoes carrying dengue virus usually breed there.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

PM spoke "lie" on Chinese incursion, "insulted" soldiers: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling a lie that China had not encroached upon Indian territory and insulting Indian soldiers who laid down their lives fighting off the enemy in eastern Lad...

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd on Thursday offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 202 crore in Yes Bank through open market transaction. A total of 15 crore shares representing 1.19 per cent stake of the private lender were sold by Adani Electricit...

SC transfers to itself appeals in NCLAT against NBCC plan to acquire Jaypee Infratech

The Supreme Court Thursday transferred to itself the appeals pending before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT against the NBCC plan to acquire debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech and construct over 20,000 pending flats. The top cou...

Mauritania names new PM after previous cabinet resigns amid corruption probe

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on Thursday appointed veteran public administrator Mohamed Ould Bilal as prime minister, hours after the previous government resigned amid an investigation into alleged high-level corruption.Bila...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020