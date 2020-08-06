Odisha govt directs fire safety review of COVID facilities after Ahmedabad tragedy

Fire officers in Odisha were asked on Thursday to review safety measures at medical facilities where coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment after several people were killed in a blaze at a COVID hospital in Ahmedabad. Director-General of Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty asked officers to visit the healthcare facilities under their jurisdictions and review the safety measures and deficiencies if any.

He said that the officers have also been asked to advise the authorities on taking proper measures. There are 35 dedicated COVID hospitals across the state, besides 6,770 Covid Care Homes.

Total 67,491 beds have been arranged to provide treatment for coronavirus. Besides, there are also 1,490 cluster-level temporary medical camps in the state.

The state police have also issued directions for inspection of these facilities. Eight coronavirus patients died in a fire inside the ICU ward of a private hospital in Ahmedabad city in the early hours of the day.