Minister, son discharged from JIPMER, to be home quarantined

Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and his 25-year-old son, admitted to JIPMER after testing positive for coronavirus, were discharged on Thursday after a test. Kandasamy told PTI over phone that he and his son should, however, remain in home isolation.

The Minister's mother, who had tested positive for the infection some days ago, has been taking treatment in JIPMER. Kandasamy and his son were hospitalised on Wednesday.

PTI COR NVG NVG.