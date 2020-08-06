Norway sets 10-day quarantine on incomers from France, Switzerland, others

Norway will on Saturday reimpose a 10-day quarantine for all travellers from France, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in those countries, its public health institute said on Thursday.

Norway will also reimpose quarantine for people travelling from Monaco and from certain regions in neighbouring Sweden, while lifting quarantine for other regions. The Nordic country, which is not a member of the European Union but belongs to the passport-free Schengen travel zone, had some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe in the early phase of the pandemic before gradually lifting them from June.

Other countries in Europe are considering what measures, if any, to impose to prevent a new wave of infections. Germany announced on Thursday mandatory tests for travellers returning from high-risk regions after new coronavirus cases breached the 1,000-a-day threshold for the first time since May.

Norwegian authorities are also discussing whether to update guidelines on the wearing of face masks in crowded spaces. Norway and other Nordic countries, unlike many other European countries, are for now not recommending people wear them in public spaces, but authorities have said they are reviewing their advice in the wake of rising cases in Europe.

The country of 5.4 million inhabitants has seen an uptick in the number of COVID-19 infections with 9,409 cases reported as of Thursday, up 12 cases from the day before. The total number of deaths was unchanged at 256.