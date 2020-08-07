Left Menu
UK won't hesitate to add more countries to quarantine list

Updated: 07-08-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:18 IST
Britain will not hesitate to add more countries to its quarantine list, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday when asked about whether France could join Spain on the list.

"If we need to take action as you've seen overnight we will of course not hesitate to do that," Sunak told Sky News. Britain said on Thursday night that travellers returning to the UK from Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas would need to quarantine for 14 days.

Sunak said that during a global pandemic, there was a risk that people would have their travel plans disrupted.

