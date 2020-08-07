COVID-positive woman, her children spend night in Jharkhand hospital's verandah
A COVID-positive woman and her two children had to spend a night on the verandah of a hospital in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, prompting Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday to pull up the district administration, officials said. The 65-year-old woman was found lying along with her two children, who were also positive for COVID-19, on the rear verandah of the newly-constructed Cath Lab building of the Patliputra Medical College and Hospital a few days back, they said.
A photo of the woman and her two children on the verandah of the hospital triggered an outrage on social media, they added. The hospital staff later admitted the three to the COVID ward.
Taking note of the incident, Soren asked Dhanbad's deputy commissioner Uma Shankar Singh to help them get the necessary treatment and see that such an incident does not happen again. He also appealed to the people to wear masks and follow rules to fight COVID-19.
