Spain reports 1,895 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health authorities say

Spain on Friday reported 1,895 new coronavirus infections in the past day, mainly in the regions of the Basque Country, Catalonia and Aragon. That compares with a 1,683 rise on Thursday, according to health ministry data.

The biggest rise was seen in the Basque Country where there were 428 cases in the past day, a 26% increase compared with Thursday, according to health ministry data. Spain has seen a total of 314,362 cases of COVID-19 and recorded 28,503 deaths.