Spain reports 1,895 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health authorities say
That compares with a 1,683 rise on Thursday, according to health ministry data. The biggest rise was seen in the Basque Country where there were 428 cases in the past day, a 26% increase compared with Thursday, according to health ministry data.Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:45 IST
Spain on Friday reported 1,895 new coronavirus infections in the past day, mainly in the regions of the Basque Country, Catalonia and Aragon. That compares with a 1,683 rise on Thursday, according to health ministry data.
The biggest rise was seen in the Basque Country where there were 428 cases in the past day, a 26% increase compared with Thursday, according to health ministry data. Spain has seen a total of 314,362 cases of COVID-19 and recorded 28,503 deaths.
