Italy set to extend furlough support in new stimulus package

With some 12.6 million Italian workers on furlough and facing the end of support, extending the scheme was seen as essential to avoid an immediate crisis for households and consumer spending. Among other measures, the decree extends until January a moratorium on repayments for loans to small and medium-sized businesses and funds a 4-month cut in pension contributions paid by companies on behalf of new hires.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Italy is set to approve on Friday a new stimulus package aimed at helping business and families survive the coronavirus crisis, while Rome waits to receive funds from the European Union's Recovery Fund. The government would use the extra spending, worth 25 billion euros ($29.46 billion), to soften the blow to an economy ravaged by the lockdown measures imposed to stem the COVID-19, which has killed almost 35,200 people.

Italy hopes to front-load this year part of 209 billion euros in grants and cheap loans it should receive from the Recovery Fund starting in 2021. Its economy has been among the worst hit by the crisis, facing 11.2% contraction this year, according to European Commission estimates, the sharpest fall in the 27-nation bloc. Part of the new borrowing due to be approved on Friday will be used to conditionally extend temporary layoff schemes for up to 18 weeks, a draft decree showed, with firms required not to cut jobs to qualify for state aid.

Companies less affected by the crisis will have to pay a contribution to apply for the second nine weeks. With some 12.6 million Italian workers on furlough and facing the end of support, extending the scheme was seen as essential to avoid an immediate crisis for households and consumer spending.

Among other measures, the decree extends until January a moratorium on repayments for loans to small and medium-sized businesses and funds a 4-month cut in pension contributions paid by companies on behalf of new hires. The draft authorizes the government to spend up to 1.5 billion euros this year to participate in capital increases at state-controlled companies.

An additional 500 million euros will go to boost incentives for state-of-the-art combustion engine cars as well as electric and hybrid vehicles. The stimulus will drive the 2020 budget deficit to 11.9% of national output, versus a goal of 10.4% set in April, while public debt is set to rise to 157.6% of GDP. ($1 = 0.8486 euros)

