Nepal's COVID-19 tally jumps to 22,592
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:51 IST
Nepal on Saturday reported three more deaths from COVID-19 and 378 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's toll to 73 and total infections to 22,592. According to Dr Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the Health Ministry, the new cases were detected as 7,788 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, 16,313 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Nepal. A total of 6,206 active coronavirus patients are receiving treatment at different isolation centres across Nepal
One individual each from Kathmandu, Parsa and Morang succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
