Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-MLS to resume season on Aug. 12 in home cities amid COVID-19

All 26 MLS clubs had played two regular season games when action was suspended in March because of the virus, and the league then decided to stage a month-long World Cup-style tournament at Orlando's Walt Disney World. The tournament got off to a shaky start as FC Dallas and Nashville SC were withdrawn from the competition due to a number of positive tests within each club.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:58 IST
Soccer-MLS to resume season on Aug. 12 in home cities amid COVID-19
The majority of matches will be played without fans in attendance and the regular season will lead into an expanded 18-team post-season, culminating with the MLS Cup on Dec. 12, MLS added in a news release. Image Credit: Pixbay

Major League Soccer will resume the regular season with clubs playing in their home cities starting from Aug. 12 following the end of the single-site tournament in Florida that was designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the league said on Saturday. The majority of matches will be played without fans in attendance and the regular season will lead into an expanded 18-team post-season, culminating with the MLS Cup on Dec. 12, MLS added in a news release.

Due to travel restrictions because of the novel coronavirus, the league said the initial phase of the 18-game schedule will feature U.S.-based clubs while it works with the three Canadian teams regarding plans to resume. The balance of the regular-season schedule will be announced by early September as MLS works with infectious disease experts, league and club medical personnel, plus government officials in all markets.

To help combat the spread of COVID-19, MLS said testing protocols will play an important role and clubs will travel by chartered flights or buses, and for most road trips they will arrive in the host city on matchday and leave that evening. All 26 MLS clubs had played two regular-season games when the action was suspended in March because of the virus, and the league then decided to stage a month-long World Cup-style tournament at Orlando's Walt Disney World.

The tournament got off to a shaky start as FC Dallas and Nashville SC were withdrawn from the competition due to a number of positive tests within each club. To make up the matches missed from the tournament, Dallas and Nashville will play an additional three matches against each other during the regular season, starting with the opener on Wednesday.

The MLS is Back Tournament wraps up on Tuesday when Portland Timbers face Orlando City SC in the final.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Frozen 3 likely to introduce Honeymaren as Elsa’s girlfriend, movie’s best storyline assured

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Mauritius scrambles to counter oil spill from grounded ship

Anxious residents of the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius stuffed fabric sacks with sugar cane leaves Saturday to create makeshift oil spill barriers as tons of fuel leaking from a grounded ship put endangered wildlife in further per...

West Bengal allows international charter flights

Easing restrictions, the West Bengal government decided to allow international charter flights carrying Indian nationals with COVID-negative certificates to land at the airports in the state, a senior official said on Saturday. The restrict...

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 44,000, recovery surpass

Odishas COVID-19 tally crossed the 44,000-mark on Saturday with 1,643 fresh infection and the toll increased to 259 as the recovery figure surpassed 30,000, a health department official said. Twelve persons succumbed to the contagion during...

Ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack

A Venezuelan court has sentenced two former U.S. special forces soldiers to 20 years in prison for their part in a blunder-filled beach attack aimed at overthrowing President Nicols Maduro. Lawyers for the former Green Berets, Luke Denman a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020