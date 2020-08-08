Left Menu
Soccer-Peru halts league due to fans flouting social distancing rules

Hundreds of Universitario supporters gathered outside their stadium on Friday night to celebrate the club's birthday before their match against Academia Cantolao, the first of 10 games scheduled to take place behind closed doors this weekend.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:44 IST
The Peruvian league was suspended on Saturday, just a day after it resumed following a five-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic because fans refused to socially distance. Hundreds of Universitario supporters gathered outside their stadium on Friday night to celebrate the club's birthday before their match against Academia Cantolao, the first of 10 games scheduled to take place behind closed doors this weekend.

The Peruvian Institute of Sport (IPD) said the fans did not observe social distancing rules or use masks and suspended the rest of the league programme. "If there are no guarantees the whole championship could be suspended," the IPD's head, Gustavo San Martin, told local radio station RPP.

The Universitario fans had also celebrated their 96th anniversary in the early hours of Friday morning, gathering across the capital with songs, flags and fireworks. "This is not the time for celebrations," Prime Minister Walter Martos said.

The government has extended its state of emergency until the end of August. More than 20,000 people have died in Peru due to the coronavirus.

Universitario drew 0-0 with Academia Cantolao.

