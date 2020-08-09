IMA to help Goa govt to take care of asymptomatic patients

The Indian Medical Associationwill take care of asymptomatic patients in home isolationunder a public-private partnership model with the Goagovernment, its state unit chief S Samuel said on Sunday

A network of doctors will attend to such patients, hesaid, adding all seven IMA branches in Margao, Mormugao,Bardez, Tiswadi, Bicholim, Ponda and CQS (Curchorem, Quepem,Sanguem) will be part of the project

"Around 150 doctors have consented to give voluntarytelephonic consultations to these home-isolated patients. IMAGoa will also produce a video to help patients take care ofthemselves. They will be shown how to use pulse oxymeter, howto prepare hypochlorite solution, and take care of the waste,"he added.