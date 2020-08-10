Left Menu
Development News Edition

Namibia to auction fishing quota to raise money for COVID-19 medicines

The Namibian government will for the first time auction its 60% share of the country's annual horse mackerel and hake output to the highest bidder by the end of October, as it scrambles to raise funds for equipment and medicines to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government letter seen by Reuters. The government's 60% quota is normally reserved for state-owned company Fishcor, which has been caught up in a corruption scandal.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:24 IST
Namibia to auction fishing quota to raise money for COVID-19 medicines
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

The Namibian government will for the first time auction its 60% share of the country's annual horse mackerel and hake output to the highest bidder by the end of October, as it scrambles to raise funds for equipment and medicines to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government letter seen by Reuters.

The government's 60% quota is normally reserved for state-owned company Fishcor, which has been caught up in a corruption scandal. "Government is in need of financial resources on an emergency basis with a view to mitigating the effects of COVID-19," Albert Kawana, the minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, said in an Aug. 7 letter to the fishing industry, seen by Reuters on Monday.

"We do not produce medicines in Namibia nor do we manufacture medical equipment ... In order to obtain these items, we have to buy them with foreign currency," Kawana said. Last month Namibia approached the International Monetary Fund for a 4.5 billion Namibian dollars ($254 million) emergency loan to help it fight COVID-19.

Namibia has seen a steady uptick of new infections and has now reported 2,949 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest statistics released on Sunday. Fishing is the third-biggest contributor to Namibia's gross domestic product, after mining and agriculture, contributing around N$10 billion ($783 million) in foreign currency earnings annually.

The proposed auction of the government's fishing quota would be the first of its kind in the country. "The available quota is as follows: Horse mackerel - 72,000 MT, out of which 40% will be reserved for local companies. Hake - 11,000 MT out of which 40% will be reserved for local companies. Monk - 392 MT, all to be auctioned to the highest bidder," Kawana said in the letter.

Corruption allegations that have hit Namibia's fishing industry saw two former ministers and four others accused of being involved in a scheme to award fishing licenses to an Icelandic firm in return for kickbacks.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi BJP chief asks AAP govt to specify number of people employed through its job portal

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday accused the AAP government of misleading people on the employment issue, and sought to know how many jobs were provided through its recently launched job portal. The Delhi government had on July 27 ...

Fire engulfs celebrity chef Rachael Ray's home

A massive fire was ignited at celebrity chef Rachael Rays New York home, authorities said. Firefighters responded to Rays home in Lake Luzerne, New York, on Sunday evening, KRQE-TV reported.Photos of the house fire show flames bursting thro...

20,000 paper birds help fund COVID-19 units at Belgium hospital

A flock of 20,000 multicoloured origami birds has been installed in a cathedral in Brussels, Belgium, as part of a fundraising artwork that has paid for two COVID-19 units at a local hospital.Suspended from the ceiling of the medieval Cathe...

Face masks now required outdoors at crowded Paris locations

From the most romantic spots along the Seine to popular shopping streets, residents and visitors in Paris were required to wear face masks in some outdoor areas of the French capital starting Monday amid an uptick in reported coronavirus ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020