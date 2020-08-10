FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Left Menu
* A well-known Hindu temple in India has seen more than 700 infections among its staff in the past two months, a temple official said, as cases in the country surged past 2.2 million. * The Red Cross has been training more than 43,000 volunteers to North Korea, including to the locked-down city of Kaesong, to help fight the pandemic and provide flood assistance.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:07 IST
The World Health Organization said there is a "vast global gap" between funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed, with the WHO only "10% of the way" there. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Britain will act quickly to reimpose quarantine conditions on arrivals from specific countries if data supports such a move, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said. * A junior British health minister said it is a national priority for children to return to school after months away from the classroom.

* Atletico Madrid said the rest of its squad had tested negative for COVID-19 and the club was set to resume training ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals in Portugal, after two players tested positive on Sunday. AMERICAS

* President Donald Trump said U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, want to meet with him to make a deal on coronavirus-related economic relief, after talks between Democrats and members of Trump's administration broke down last week. * U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said that any U.S. vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 would be shared fairly with the rest of the world, once the U.S. need has been satisfied.

* Indicators point to Brazil, which has the world's second highest number of infections, facing continued pressure on its healthcare system, the WHO said on Monday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia recorded its biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday although a slowdown in new cases gave hope that a second wave in the state of Victoria may have peaked. * A well-known Hindu temple in India has seen more than 700 infections among its staff in the past two months, a temple official said, as cases in the country surged past 2.2 million.

* The Red Cross has been training more than 43,000 volunteers to North Korea, including to the locked-down city of Kaesong, to help fight the pandemic and provide flood assistance. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The Namibian government will for the first time auction its 60% share of the country's annual horse mackerel and hake output, as it scrambles to raise funds for equipment and medicines to fight the pandemic. * Thousands of Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Saturday as anger mounted over corruption allegations and his handling of the pandemic crisis.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * CureVac, one of Germany's leading contenders to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, aims to raise up to $245 million in an initial public offering in the U.S..

* Saudi Arabia will soon begin Phase III clinical trials on around 5,000 people for a vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Share markets and oil prices rose on Monday as stronger industrial activity in China offered signs the country was recovering from the pandemic, outweighing jitters over U.S.-Sino trade tensions. * Italian bank lending to firms rose sharply in June as businesses resuming activity after a prolonged lockdown tapped government-guaranteed loans.

* German companies expect public life to be restricted for a further 8.5 months, as Europe's largest economy battles to recover from a pandemic-induced downturn. (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Ramakrishnan M; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Kirsten Donovan)

