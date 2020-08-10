45 malaria cases in Delhi, 35 of dengue

Left Menu
The number of cases of malaria and chikungunya in the same period stands at 45 and 23, respectively, it said. Out of the 35 dengue cases, seven were reported in August, 11 in July and the rest between February and June, according to the data.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Forty-five cases of malaria and 35 of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year till August 8, according to a municipal report released on Monday. The commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had recently issued an advisory on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.

According to data shared by the SDMC, the nodal agency that tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the entire city, 35 cases of dengue have been recorded in Delhi till August 8. The number of cases of malaria and chikungunya in the same period stands at 45 and 23, respectively, it said.

Out of the 35 dengue cases, seven were reported in August, 11 in July and the rest between February and June, according to the data. No malaria cases have been recorded in the month of August. Civic bodies have set up separate fever clinics to attend to patients afflicted with the vector-borne disease, authorities earlier said.

Besides, the corporations have also stepped up awareness campaigns as the dengue season has coincided with the coronavirus pandemic the city is reeling under since March. In 2019, the number of dengue cases reported till August 8 was 47, while the total number of vector-borne disease reported throughout that year was 2,036, with two deaths recorded officially, according to the data shared by the SDMC.

Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19. Out of the 35 cases, four have been recorded in areas under the NDMC, seven in SDMC zones, five in EDMC areas, and the rest in areas falling outside the jurisdiction of the three corporations.

The number of households where mosquito-breeding has been found till August 8 stands at 28,578, while 23,598 legal notices have been issued, according to the SDMC data. Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

